Port of Virginia brings new equipment to handle larger container vessels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Port of Virginia can now accommodate larger container vessels following the arrival of new equipment, according to the Port Authority.

Earlier this month, the port installed four electric cranes at the Virginia International Gateway.

With these new cranes, the port now has the capacity to handle three large container vessels at once, the Port said.

"Today we offer three ULCV [ultra-large container vessels] berths and we are quickly heading toward having the capacity to handle five ultra-large container vessels at once", says Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority.

The increase in larger vessels aligns with the effort to make the Port of Virginia the deepest port on the East Coast.

"When the dredging work is complete, multiple ULCVs, loaded to their absolute limits, will be able to call at the Port of Virginia without restrictions at the berth, in water depth, or for vessel traffic," Edwards said.

Currently, The Port of Virginia has 26 cranes capable of handling the largest container vessels in the Atlantic Ocean trade, according to port authorities.