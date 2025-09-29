Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Portsmouth man sets house on fire during dispute, 2 officers hurt: Police

Portsmouth Police
News 3
Portsmouth Police
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two police officers were injured Sunday after authorities say a man set his house on fire during a domestic dispute.

Portsmouth police said officers were called to the 4500 block of Carolina Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they first spoke with an adult woman at the scene.

Police said officers then smelled gas and smoke inside the home and discovered a man setting the house on fire.

As officers attempted to pull him from the flames, the man resisted and fought them, police said. Both officers were injured during the struggle and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man was taken into custody. Police said charges are pending.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about the officers' conditions.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast