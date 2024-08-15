Portsmouth officer found guilty of DUI, reckless driving sentenced to 10 days in jail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth police officer found guilty of DUI and reckless driving was sentenced to 10 days in jail Thursday, according to online court records.

In addition to jail time, Carmen Johnson was sentenced to a suspended license and $650 in fines, records show.

Watch previous coverage: Portsmouth cop kicked Hampton detective during DUI stop, court docs say

Portsmouth cop kicked Hampton detective during DUI stop, court docs say

Johnson was charged in May after she was pulled over by Hampton police near North Mallory Street and I-64, police say.

In court documents obtained by News 3 in May, police accuse Johnson of intentionally kicking an officer after failing a DUI test.

She was initially facing a felony charge of assault on a law enforcement officer as well, but that charge was dropped, according to court records.