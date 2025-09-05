Off-duty Portsmouth officer's gun accidentally goes off while using restroom, leaving woman injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An off-duty Portsmouth police officer's service weapon was accidentally fired, hitting someone, while she was using the bathroom Friday afternoon, according to the city's police department.

Police say this happened around 3:45 p.m. while the officer was working security at a "local establishment" in the 1500 block of London Boulevard.

While the officer was using the restroom, police say, her gun discharged a round and hit another woman who was also using the restroom. Police say the gun went off by accident.

The woman who was hurt was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police say.

The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of both a criminal and internal investigation, both conducted by the Portsmouth Police Department.