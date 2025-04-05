Portsmouth organization celebrates one year in operation with plans for new museum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An idea germinated at the Mustard Seed Place in Portsmouth last year. Now it has gathered momentum. The space, located in a historic building at the corner of High and Court Streets in Olde Town Portsmouth, has come to life, it's where 10 women-centric businesses have grown and it serves as a hub of innovation and education.

The Mustard Seed Place welcomed more than 9,000 visitors in it's first year of operation. This weekend, organizers are holding the MOMENTUM 2025 celebration to showcase the accomplishments of those involved.

“Looking at us to represent a brick in this building as we build what will be an amazing legacy,” said Angela Reddix, founder and president of the Mustard Seed Place.

Plans are underway to honor those who came before too. Friday event attendees learned that the Mustard Seed Place will be launching the Museum of Black Women Innovators at the site.

“It is going to be amazing to experience all the aha moments as you roam through what was the TCC art building,” said Reddix.

The museum's vision includes paying tribute to women who have invented items and innovated solutions, as well as acknowledging women of today and in the future.

“I am thrilled that stories of the women whose shoulders I stand on will forever be able to be told at the corner of High and Court streets in downtown Portsmouth,” Reddix said.

The museum is expected to open in December, and celebrations at the Mustard Seed Place will continue through Sunday.

