Portsmouth police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old boy

Makai Jones last seen September 19 around 1:30 p.m.
Portsmouth Police Department
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are asking for your help finding 12-year-old Makai Jones.

As of Sunday morning, they say he was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Dale Dr.

He is described as about five feet one inch tall with black hair and brown eyes and weighing about 90 pounds.

If you see him or know where he is, call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.

