Portsmouth Police bust businesses for illegal gambling

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — In a city-wide operation led by Portsmouth Police's Special Investigations Unit, numerous businesses were busted for participating in illegal gambling.

More than $30,000 and 157 computers were confiscated in the operation that also led to 11 summonses and one arrest.

“Not in Portsmouth,” said Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins, “Every citizen and business is expected to follow the law."

Police say the bust was conducted after numerous complaints were made about the illegal gambling.

The businesses were not named in a news release from Portsmouth Police, nor was the type of gambling mentioned.