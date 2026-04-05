Man dies after shooting on Chestnut St. in Portsmouth's Prentis Park neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in Portsmouth's Prentis Park neighborhood.

Police say officers were called to the 2400 block of Chestnut Street around 3:25 a.m. Sunday for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Johnta Raeshawn Fields.

Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His family has been notified.

Right now, detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crime Unit are working to piece together what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released, and police have not said what may have led to the violence.

The investigation is ongoing.

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