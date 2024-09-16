Portsmouth police looking for missing woman last seen on Sunday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are looking for a missing woman, 52-year-old Malinda Johnson, last seen on Sunday, September 15.

Portsmouth Police Department

Here's the information Portsmouth police shared:

Investigators are searching for 52-year-old Malinda Johnson. She is a black female with black hair and brown eyes; she is described as 5’7 and 242 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red dress, a black sweater, and black shoes with her hair in twists. Malinda Johnson was last seen in the 3500 block of Spence Road at approximately 4 p.m. on September 15, 2024.

We urge those with information on their whereabouts to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com. As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court. If a crime line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.