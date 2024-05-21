Portsmouth Police officer charged with DUI, assault on law enforcement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth Police officer has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and assault on a law enforcement officer, according to Portsmouth Police.

Carmen Johnson was arrested in Hampton on Sunday.

Hampton Police confirmed the incident Tuesday, adding that the traffic stop was executed just before midnight on Saturday, May 18, near North Mallory Street and I-64.

Johnson is currently working in an administrative role while the department is conducting an internal investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.