Portsmouth police reopen 1990s cold cases, dig up infant human remains

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have recently reopened two cold cases in connection to the deaths of two black infant girls. The deaths occurred in 1995 and 1996, and both bodies were found at the SPSA waste management facility located at 4 Victory Blvd, police say.

The two girls, who officers named "Baby Angel Valentine" and "Baby June," were dug out due to a collaboration with the Richmond Office of Medical Examiner, according to investigators.

The collaboration was a result of a grant the Medical Examiner received for the use of new DNA sequencing technology to help identify victims.

“We don’t give up on cases,” said Sergeant Jeremiah Lee. “Our goal is to solve every case no matter how long ago it may have happened. Hopefully, this technology will allow us to identify the infant victims and bring them justice.”

Police have yet said if the two deaths are related.