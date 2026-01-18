Portsmouth police search for 3 missing girls last seen on Fort Lane

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are searching for three missing juveniles who were last seen early Saturday morning.

Investigators say 12-year-old Forever Scott, 16-year-old Darsha McAllister, and 14-year-old Joseline Krofec were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on January 18, 2026, in the 300 block of Fort Lane.

According to police, Scott is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair worn in two cornrows. She was last seen wearing navy blue pants and a Jordan-brand shirt.

McAllister is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 188 pounds, and has brown eyes and orange hair. Police say she was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a tan shirt with “California” printed on it.

Krofec is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 129 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing black pajamas, according to investigators.

The photos provided with this report are images supplied to News 3 by police. At this time, it is unclear when or where the photos were taken beyond what police have shared. News 3 is working with police to obtain additional images and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about the juveniles’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, call or text TIPS (8477), submit a tip through the P3 Tips app, or visit portsmouthcrimeline.com. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to provide their names or testify in court. If a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.