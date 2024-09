PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for a 52-year-old woman was last seen September 2 at 1p.m. in the 1600 block of Jefferson Street.

Mona-Lisa Kay Morris is 5 feet, 2 inches and 139 pounds wearing a black shirt and black jeans.

Those with information on Morris are encouraged to call Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757–393–8536.

News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.