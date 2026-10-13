Portsmouth police searching for persons of interest in Sunday homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for persons of interest in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Around 2:21 a.m. on Sunday, a man who had been shot was dropped off at Maryview Hospital by two people in a silver car. The victim, 24-year-old Daviyon Amani Jones, later died of his injuries, according to PPD.

Portsmouth detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men captured on surveillance footage.

Portsmouth Police Department

Portsmouth Police Department

Evidence from the preliminary investigation shows that this shooting was the incident that officers responded to on the 4600 block of George Washington Highway. Police found a large crowd when they arrived, and an officer ended up shooting someone.

Watch previous coverage: Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

Officers provided aid until medics arrived and took the man to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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