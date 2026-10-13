Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityPortsmouth

Actions

Portsmouth police searching for persons of interest in Sunday homicide

poi2.png
Portsmouth Police Department
poi2.png
image (2).png
Posted

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are searching for persons of interest in a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Around 2:21 a.m. on Sunday, a man who had been shot was dropped off at Maryview Hospital by two people in a silver car. The victim, 24-year-old Daviyon Amani Jones, later died of his injuries, according to PPD.

Portsmouth detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men captured on surveillance footage.

poi2.png
image (2).png

Evidence from the preliminary investigation shows that this shooting was the incident that officers responded to on the 4600 block of George Washington Highway. Police found a large crowd when they arrived, and an officer ended up shooting someone.

Watch previous coverage: Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Portsmouth

Officers provided aid until medics arrived and took the man to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Portsmouth

 

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.

True Crime 757 Podcast