Portsmouth residents asked to provide input on the reimagination of City Park

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents in Portsmouth were invited to the Portsmouth Sportsplex Wednesday night to see a potential reimagining of City Park.

Architects for the project showed off two possible renderings based on data collected over the past few years from residents.

One concept, labeled "Open City Park," has more open space for events. The other, labeled "Play at City Park," includes more activity spaces such as mini golf, a driving range and more.

Watch more: Take a walk at Portsmouth City Park

Take a walk at Portsmouth City Park

Both concepts eliminated the golf course and included a re-imagination of the waterfront area.

One of the project managers told News 3 that they want to bring the park into the future.

Residents were given the opportunity to tell developers what they liked and didn't like.

If you missed the presentation, residents can click here to view a recording of the presentation, as well as provide input.