Portsmouth Residents Press HRSD for Answers on Hull Creek Cleanup After Sewage Spill

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Residents living near Hull Creek pressed Hampton Roads Sanitation District officials for answers Thursday night, seeking a timeline for when their neighborhood can return to normal following a massive sewage spill that contaminated the waterway.

Community members gathered at Port Norfolk Church to question HRSD officials about cleanup efforts after an August malfunction released 3.1 million gallons of raw sewage into Hull Creek. Emergency repairs were completed days later, but contaminated sediment remains in the creek while officials work to develop a long-term remediation plan.

Many residents said they have seen little improvement in conditions since the spill and expressed concerns about ongoing odors, visible sediment and increased flooding.

"What are we supposed to do about this consistent problem that keeps happening?" one resident asked during the meeting.

Among those seeking answers was Portsmouth resident Scott Graves, who said the community wants a clearer understanding of how and when the creek will be fully cleaned up.

"The permit process is being used as an excuse. Maybe excuse is the wrong word, but as a reason for some of this delay in their plan moving forward," Graves said.

HRSD officials told residents the agency is evaluating multiple remediation options, including removing contaminated sediment or capping it in place. However, officials said any cleanup plan must first receive approval from local, state and federal agencies.

"We have local, state and federal agencies that have to approve this," an HRSD official said during the meeting.

Afterward, Graves said he spoke directly with HRSD representatives and gained a better understanding of potential remediation strategies, though he remains concerned about the lack of a finalized plan.

"They didn't share their ideas during the meeting. They did share them afterward, which was a little frustrating," Graves said. "But now I have a better idea of the path they're planning to take. There still isn't a formal plan moving forward."

For many residents, the focus remains on restoring access to the waterfront and returning the community to the conditions that existed before the spill.

"We've lost the use of our property. We can't enjoy our waterfront," Graves said. "I think this neighborhood will continue pushing for dialogue until we reach a point where we can use our property again like we could before the spill."

HRSD officials said another community meeting will be held once remediation options are finalized. The agency has not provided a timeline for completion of a final cleanup plan.

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