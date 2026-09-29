Suspect detained after making bomb threat at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A suspect was detained after making a bomb threat at Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the area is sheltering in place, according to Navy officials.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, someone made a verbal bomb threat inside Norfolk Naval Shipyard's industrial area, building 510. Shipyard law enforcement was notified and detained a suspect, according to officials.

Employees in the building were evacuated and other parts of the industrial area are sheltering in place, officials say.

More information will be released when available.

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