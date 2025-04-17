Portsmouth searches for alternative funding for critical dam repairs after FEMA grant cut

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it's canceling funding for its Building Resilient Infrastructure Communities (BRIC) program. That impacts a major project to repair and enhance Portsmouth's Lake Meade Dam.

Seventy-four percent of Portsmouth's drinking water comes from Lake Meade and Lake Cahoon. Lake Meade helps supply water to 36,000 households and businesses in Portsmouth as well as in Suffolk, Chesapeake, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth Naval Medical Center and several other facilities. The dam, which is located in Suffolk but owned by Portsmouth, is considered a high-hazard dam by Portsmouth city engineers due to potential for downstream losses. Engineers inspect the dam every other year, and recent studies by the city and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) show it is in need of significant repairs.

Engineers found infrastructure challenges related to the spillway capacity and foundation strength. They suggest in an extreme, rare storm event, there is not enough spillway capacity to prevent flooding in downstream communities and they have concerns an extreme, rare storm could cause the dam to fail.

That's why Portsmouth was hoping a $24.2 million grant through FEMA's BRIC program would help make repairs happen and improve flood protection. The city said it had been actively engaged in negotiating the grant agreement since it was originally awarded several years ago.

"The rehabilitation project at Lake Meade will not only bring the dam up to current regulatory standards but will also significantly enhance the safety and reliability of our water supply system," the city noted in a statement, sent to News 3 by Portsmouth mayor Shannon Glover.

When FEMA announced this month that the funding to BRIC programs would be cut, the city was forced to pivot.

"Given the significance of this infrastructure and the sudden change in the status of our grant, we are actively exploring alternate funding sources in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM)," the statement read.

While the city doesn't have a funding plan just yet, city leaders said they will continue to work to safeguard the essential services the community relies on.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA-03) and Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA-04) wrote to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem to urge the department to reverse its decision to cancel the funding. You can read their press release and letter here.

You can find the City of Portsmouth's full response below.