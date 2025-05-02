Portsmouth to tear down old city jail to make way for waterfront redevelopment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth will soon tear down and redevelop the empty and crumbling former city jail that sits on the waterfront as part of an effort to redevelop the area, Mayor Shannon Glover announced Friday during his annual State of the City address.

Inmates were moved into the former regional jail last year after a fire at the old city jail.

Since the city doesn't have as much taxable space as others in Hampton Roads, Glover said they're working to find the highest and best use for the property that will put the city in better standing.

"If I could say as the chief visionary officer of the city of Portsmouth, a mixed use development with office space, apartments, condominiums, with retail, with other amenites, with a park at the bottom that's family-friendly," Glover told WTKR News 3's Erika Craven.

He says they'll be starting the planning process in the next 90 days — and of course will ask the economic development authority and citizens to weigh in.

The jail is expected to be torn down in early 2026.