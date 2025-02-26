Price is Right contestant winners to appear in June episode

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — PORTSMOUTH, Va. —The winners of the recent contestant search for The Price is Right, held on November 15, 2024 at Rivers Casino Portsmouth, are set to make their television debut on June 10, 2025.

The casting call, organized by WTKR News 3, the CBS affiliate in Hampton Roads and Rivers Casino Portsmouth invited fans to showoff their game show enthusiasm and personality in hopes of becoming a contestant. Out of over 600 auditions, Michael J. Bryant and Andrew Haveles were selected to make the trip to LA to appear on longest running game show in American television history – The Price Is Right!

The contestant search was featured on WTKR’s lifestyle and entertainment program, Coast Live, where hosts April Woodard and Chandler Nunnally entertained the audience. Fans were given 30 seconds each for an on-camera interview where they answered questions like, “Why do you want to be contestant on The Price is Right?” and “What’s your favorite Price is Right game?”

After their auditions, the tapes were submitted to the producers of The Price Is Right, who ultimately selected Bryant and Haveles to represent the area.

The duo traveled to Los Angeles on February 12 and taped their episode the next day. WTKR News 3 will catch up with Bryant and Haveles on Wednesday to discuss their experiences on the show.

Stay tuned for their appearance and hear about their journey on The Price is Right!

Rivers Casino Portsmouth both sponsored and hosted the candidate search event with WTKR.