Rivers Casino in Portsmouth fined $545,000 for allowing underage patrons

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth's Rivers Casino has agreed to pay $545,000 fine after the Virginia Lottery claims it violated Casino Gaming Law by allowing underage people in the premise.

Settlements between the Virgina Lottery, which regulates casinos in the commonwealth, and Rivers Casino said Rivers was found to have underaged people on the gaming floor, a 'lack of controls over accounting and surveillance operations and other violations.

Watch: Rivers Casino Portsmouth pays $275,000 for alleged gaming law violations

Rivers Casino Portsmouth pays $250,000 for alleged gaming law violations

Rivers agreed to pay $40,000 to the Commonwealth's General Fund in a settlement last September and $505,000 in a settlement reached this past May.

'Underaged people on the gaming floor' is the same offense the casino was fined for in March 2023 too. Then the establishment shelled out $275,000.

"Rivers has cooperated fully with the Lottery's inquiry into these matters, has taken corrective measures, and has developed a corrective action plan to ensure future compliance with the Casino Gaming Law and it's related regulations," says the Virginia Lottery.