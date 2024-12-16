Song celebrates dog that saved Portsmouth family from marina fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For some in Portsmouth, Moose the dog is a hero.

Now, there's a song about him.

Last year News 3 shared Moose's story.

In the summer of 2023, local musician and music shop owner Christopher Cushna and his family took the dog home as a temporary foster for a field trip around town and a short break from the Portsmouth Humane Society's shelter.

At the kids' request, one night with Moose became two which turned out to be a very good thing.

On that second night, the family said Moose woke them up when boats neighboring their houseboat caught fire and began spreading.

Luckily everyone got to safety, though the houseboat was destroyed.

After the fire, Moose found a forever home with Ciara Hill. It's in Franklin and has several acres for the Great Pyrenees to enjoy.

News 3 caught up with Hill Sunday. She said since we last talked, Moose has been doing well.

"He's an old man so he likes to sit in his favorite armchair," said Hill.

And don't worry, Moose's reputation as a 'hero' hasn't gone to his head either.

"I think Moose is just happy that people are paying attention to him and giving him head scratches and loving," said Hill.

Moose is still loved by the Cushna family, too, who are also doing well.

"We've had several opportunities to see Moose since [Hill adopted him]. Moose came to Bark in the Park and dressed up as Max [from the Grinch] when Luna was Cindy Lou Who and we got to visit the farm with the other kids as well," said Cushna.

"I'm happy, 'cause I get to see him a bunch," added Luna.

"And then Moose came to our songwriting night," added Cushna.

That was a special moment for the musician since he's now written a song inspired by Moose.

"Moose is a dog that'll steal your heart away. At the end of the song you'll learn that Moose saved the day..." Cushna and Luna sang the song for News 3 Sunday.

It's harmony for the families, brought together by a dog named Moose.

"We love that Moose [and his story] can bring a smile to people's faces," said Hill.

If you're interested in learning more about fostering or adoptinga pet, you can find more information on the Portsmouth Humane Society's website.