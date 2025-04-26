Green, Grant selected on day two of NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, WI (WTKR)- It was a day later than Mike Green had hoped, but Friday saw his moment arrive at the NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens selected the Lafayette product in the second round with pick No. 59, putting his NFL home relatively close to his native Williamsburg.

After kicking off his college career at UVA, Green took his talents to Marshall where he became one of the top edge rushers in the country. Green's 17 total sacks led the country in 2024, as did his 22.5 tackles for loss, with his 1.31 sacks per game ranking third in the nation. The former Ram was a 2024 Walter Camp First Team All-American and earned Sun Belt Player of the Year. He tallied 11 tackles in three separate games last season.

Green wasn't the only Hampton Roads product to be drafted Friday night. Churchland and William & Mary product Charles Grant went in the third round, as the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with pick No. 100.

A star offensive lineman, Grant was an FCS First Team All-American in 2024. He only allowed one sack this past season and just two combined sacks in his final three years of college football. The former Trucker was a three-time First Team All-CAA honoree. He'll head to a Raiders franchise under new leadership, as head coach Pete Carroll prepares for his first year in Sin City. Grant will block for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who Las Vegas took with the sixth overall pick Thursday night.

The Commanders only had one pick Friday night, selection No. 61 near the end of the second round. Washington opted for Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos, who played at Louisiana and Alabama before finishing his college career with the Rebels. Amos came away with three interceptions this past season, led his team with 13 pass break-ups and was a First Team All-SEC honoree.

The NFL Draft wraps up Saturday with rounds 4-7. Things get going at noon.