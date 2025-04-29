Portsmouth mother shares story of heartbreak on National Fentanyl Awareness Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The opioid epidemic is widely considered a crisis across the country, including in Hampton Roads. Overdoses—especially from the illicit and potent synthetic opioid fentanyl—are a leading cause of death, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. That's why on April 29, National Fentanyl Awareness Day, heartbroken families shared their stories to hopefully save a life.

Portsmouth mother Elizabeth Ripley misses her son Michael dearly.

"I love his smile, his laugh; just he was so goofy," Ripley told News 3 as she pointed to her favorite picture of Michael.

She explained that he was a typical kid, but like many other people, he began struggling with addiction. She said he'd originally been on ADHD medication, but stopped taking it without letting her know.

"Of course, not taking [the ADHD medication], he experienced anxiety and who knows what else, but he didn't tell me about it. One of his friends offered him a Xanax, and that became his drug of choice," said Ripley.

Though she tried to help him and said he went to rehab, life's stressors took over. Her worst fear came true in September 2021.

"So, I'm screaming; I'm hollering at him. I'm beating on his chest. Nothing," said Ripley. "He died six days before his 22nd birthday. His sister had bought him some clothes, and instead of wearing those clothes on his birthday or any other time after that, that's what we buried him in."

Her heartbreak was the result of fentanyl.

"I know anyone who has lost a loved one; it's not easy," she said. "But you're not supposed to lose your child."

Ripley knows the same scenario tears many other families apart, too.

"It can happen to anybody," said Ripley.

She's now turned her grief into action.

She founded the MLW Movement: Virginia Fentanyl Awareness to honor Michael's life. MLW represents Michael's initials. The nonprofit will hold its fourth annual event in June to pass out opioid overdose prevention kits with the health department, increase awareness of the risk of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced drugs, and support one another.

"I just wish everyone in the world would know about fentanyl, not just know about it but be educated about it," said Ripley. "I wish I would have known a lot more about fentanyl and just exactly how dangerous it is."

According to the DEA, two milligrams of fentanyl — roughly the same amount as a few grains of salt — is enough to kill the average American. The DEA says there's significant risk that illegal drugs have been intentionally contaminated with fentanyl. Because of its potency and low cost, the DEA reports, drug dealers often mix fentanyl with other drugs. It's possible for someone to take a pill without knowing it contains fentanyl and it's possible to take a pill knowing it contains fentanyl, but without knowing it contains a lethal dose, according to the DEA.

Also on National Fentanyl Awareness Day, those across Virginia took a look at efforts to address the opioid epidemic.

Virginia's First Lady Suzanne Youngkin spoke to News 3 about her "It Only Takes One" initiative. She said folks in the Commonwealth want to reduce overdose deaths. Some individuals work to educate, disrupt drug trafficking, or train in overdose reversal drugs, she said. But a key to the efforts, according to Suzanne Youngkin, is conversation.

"The idea is not what you say; it's that you're present and you demonstrate that you care and you make sure those you're speaking to understand that it can only take one mistake to take a life. But the important conversation you're having can save a life," said Suzanne Youngkin.

New data from Virginia's Department of Health shows there's been progress too. The department reports fentanyl-related overdose deaths are declining in Virginia — down 46 percent from a peak in 2021. The department also reports that between November 2023 and 2024, Virginia led the nation in year-over-year percentage declines in drug overdose deaths.

“With an average of five dying Virginians each day, in 2022 we launched a comprehensive effort to stop the scourge of fentanyl. It’s working, and Virginia is leading,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our approach stands on four principles: interrupt the drug trade, enhance penalties for drug dealers, educate people about the dangers of fentanyl, and equip them to save the life of someone in crisis.”

“We are elated with these numbers,” added State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton, M.D. “Every life saved is a victory.”

Of course, they all say there's more work to be done.

For more information and resources, visit the DEA fentanyl awareness website, the CDC fentanyl stop overdose website, and the It Only Takes One website. To find more information on the MLW Movement: Virginia Fentanyl Awareness visit their Facebook page here.