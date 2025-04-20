Portsmouth nonprofit faces challenges after DOJ grant funding cut

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Local nonprofit, Give Back 2 Da Block, is trying to move forward after a grant it had primarily relied on was cut. The nonprofit was the subrecipient of a three-year, $2 million Department of Justice grant meant to help the organization focus on reducing gun violence and enhancing public safety. Last year's funding came through, but the nonprofit has not received funding for 2025.

It's an emotional blow for Darrell Redmond, founder and executive director of Give Back 2 Da Block, as he thinks about the future he's been trying to build for Portsmouth's youth.

"My cycle of violence started from the same thing: not having. So the emotion comes because I was that kid," Redmond said.

Redmond is a familiar face in Portsmouth. News 3 followed his story over the years as he built the nonprofit. He was fueled by a stint behind bars, a deep understanding of the root causes of violence, and a drive to help make his community a better place. That culminated in various efforts to break the cycle of violence that have involved education programs, mentorship, de-escalation, and more.

For example, the nonprofit is behind the L.E.A.D. program at Churchland Elementary School.

"Which is 'Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement, and Development.' It's where we work with the high-risk youth inside Churchland Elementary. We've been doing it all school year. We're seeing an increase in grades, attendance, behavior, and things like that. We work directly inside the community," Redmond explained.

Now, the sudden change in the nonprofit's funding leaves him more than disappointed.

"Understanding the political aspect of [what happened]... sometimes I don't think that the people in those positions understand the impact of what that does to the community," said Redmond.

He said the organization's future plans are now strained.

"We have to cut a lot. Cuts are being made, like we were in the planning for a STEM program this summer for summer camp, which we're seeking funding for. We have trips planned—camping trips and things like that—that was planned inside the budget. But with it not being there and it being promised to our community, I can't let them down, so I'll find another way to do it."

He's moving forward, raising funds for already-promised activities and programs because he doesn't want to let the kids down.

"When I see the kids I am with not being able to provide for them and they fail, I fail. The community fails; we all fail. What I know is that when you let a kid down or don't provide them with the opportunity, that's the moment that they result back to doing negative things inside our community which messes our community up. And when they believe in you, you gotta figure it out because losing one is too much," said Redmond.

He told News 3 that public involvement is a key component to reducing violence and building up the community.

"Volunteer your time, volunteer your effort, volunteer your resources," he said. "I would like people to understand and know that everybody wants the same thing. They want to live safe, they want to be able to come out their door and enjoy themselves, they want to be able to go to and from without problems. Kids just don't wake up and want to do wrong. Kids don't just wake up and decide to get a gun. Find out the why, and let's change the trajectory."

For more information on Give Back 2 Da Block's work and for ways you can help visit the nonprofit's website here.