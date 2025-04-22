Man sentenced in connection to 2022 shooting death of woman in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man has been sentenced to serve one-and-a-half years in connection to the shooting death of a woman in Portsmouth back in 2022.

Irving Wolff was sentenced to 10 years with 8 years and six months suspended, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The Commonwealth's Attorney did not share his age, but he was 71 when we reported his arrest in 2022.

His sentence also includes five years of supervised probation.

In December, a jury found Wolff guilty of voluntary manslaughter and shooting in commission of a felony.

His sentencing comes over three years after police found 38-year-old Crystal Jacobs, shot to death inside Wolff's home in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, prosecutors say. That's in the Midtown area of the city.

Prosecutors say Jacobs was living temporarily at Wolff's home during this time. On Feb. 28, 2022, the two became involved in a physical altercation, leading to Wolff shooting Jacobs twice.

After investigating and interviewing witnesses, detectives arrested Wolff in connection to Jacobs' death, prosecutors say. Shortly after the shooting, News 3 obtained court documents that said Wolff told detectives he shot Jacobs.

When Wolff was released from jail on a $25,000 bond back in 2022, News 3 was able to confirm that he designed Portsmouth's LOVE sculpture — one of the hundreds located throughout the commonwealth as a homage to the "Virginia is for Lovers" slogan.

While prosecutors did not say what they believe led to the violence, they said the situation is "a tragic reminder of how quickly violence can escalate and how devastating its consequences can be."