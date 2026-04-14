Spring Carnival at Portsmouth City Jail helps incarcerated men reconnect with family

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A family reunification carnival is bringing incarcerated men and their loved ones together for a day of healing, hope, and second chances.

The M.A.N. Foundation, along with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office and Portsmouth United, hosted the Spring Family Reunification Carnival on Saturday at the Portsmouth City Jail.

The event is part of Peace Week and is designed to help returning citizens reconnect with their families while also promoting healing and reducing recidivism.

Organizers say the foundation offers reentry training, family support programs, and other services to help men move forward in a positive way.

"Today means a lot to me personally because this program has helped me grow in areas that I didn't know, problems I didn't know that I had," said attendee Joshua Perkins. "This program has given me the ability and the ways to deal with those problems and alleviate all that negativity and look at it in a positive way."

"The first time I've talked to my son in a long time. I see a big change. Big change in his attitude towards life. I'm very happy to be close to him," Perkins' mother told News 3.

Saturday’s event also included games, food, music, and family activities—all aimed at strengthening those connections beyond the jail walls.

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