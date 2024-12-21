Suspect arrested and charged in connection to shooting death of man: PPD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of Anthony Lamont Jones, 32, who died last Tuesday from a gunshot wound, according to Portsmouth police.

Police say Jones was found shot on the street at Prentis Avenue and Race Street around 10 p.m., Tuesday, December 11. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rashaad Sincere Wilson has been charged and arrested with aggravated murder, robbery (carjacking) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

No further information has been released at this time.