'Think big': Portsmouth seeks public input on future of 17-acre Swanson Homes site

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A 17-acre lot where Swanson Homes once stood is now cleared, and Portsmouth's Redevelopment and Housing Authority wants residents to help decide what comes next.

The authority is gathering community input before approaching developers, giving residents a chance to share what they want to see on the property near South Street.

“We're planning for the future. So what makes sense for the next 80 to 100 years? We want people to think big,” Executive Director Alisa Winston said.

See previous coverage: Swanson Homes demolition underway in Portsmouth after housing generations of families for 80+ years

Swanson Homes demolition underway in Portsmouth after housing generations of families for 80+ years

Swanson Homes opened in 1941 and served as home to Portsmouth families for decades. The buildings were demolished earlier this year after the authority determined they had reached the end of their useful life.

In March, Winston said the buildings were outdated and maintaining them was no longer practical.

“I don't think it was physically responsible to maintain that property,” Winston said at the time. She said the property's systems were outdated and had reached their life expectancy.

Winston said the authority began relocating families in 2021, and the last residents moved out in 2023.

Now, the authority is asking the community to help shape the property's future.

Jessica Evans, who has lived in Portsmouth for almost 15 years, said she would like to see amenities that serve nearby residents rather than more industry or apartments.

“It would be nice if there was something in walking distance for the residents right there on Deep Creek and De Moines that's safe and well lit,” Evans said.

Evans said possibilities could include a park, child care and single-family homes.

“A park for the kids, childcare, maybe some single family homes instead of an additional apartment community,” Evans said.

She also hopes any future development will not put additional strain on the surrounding neighborhood or its stormwater system.

Winston said the authority has not settled on a particular type of development or established a budget.

“We don't have a budget in mind. We don't have, you know, a type of development in mind. We're listening to the community, and then we can move from there,” Winston said.

The authority wants to hear from residents, whether or not they previously lived at Swanson Homes.

“We're at the stage where we want to hear from our residents. You don't have to be a former resident of Swanson Home, but love Portsmouth,” Winston said.

Residents can share their ideas at an upcoming community meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Neighborhood Facility Recreation Center at 900 Elm Avenue in Portsmouth from 12pm to 1:30pm. People can also fill out an online survey through October 28.

Winston said the authority hopes to begin discussions with developers early next year.

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