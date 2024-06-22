Watch Now
Two car crash leaves one man dead in Portsmouth

Posted at 8:19 PM, Jun 21, 2024

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police received a call Friday afternoon around 4:41 p.m. that involved a two-car incident.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Effingham Avenue to find an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

There are no more additional details at this time.

