Senior Alert issued for missing man last seen in Surry County

SURRY CO., Va. — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing man, George Hankins, last seen in Surry County, according to Virginia State Police.

The alert was issued by state police on behalf of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Monday at 10:20 p.m.

Police provided the following description of Hankins: white; 81 years old; 5’ 8” and 230 pounds; blue eyes. He recently trimmed his grey beard and shaved his head bald, police added.

He was last seen Monday around 12:30 p.m. at his home on Deer Ridge Road in Surry County's Spring Grove area, police say. He is possibly wearing a Carhartt camouflage jacket and soiled blue sweatpants. Police believe he's on foot—not in a car.

Hankins has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, police say.

Anyone with information on Hankins' whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 757-294-5264.