344-unit residential development coming to Suffolk amid steady growth in the city

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk City Council recently voted to rezone land at 7250 Harbour Towne Parkway for residential use, paving the way for a 344-unit residential development to be built.

It would sit at the intersection of Harbour Towne Parkway and Harbour View Boulevard, across from the Bon Secours Medical Center and near a shopping plaza.

In a recent Suffolk City Council meeting, Councilman John Rector says the job-to-housing ratio favors the developer of this project, D.R. Horton.

One resident says this new housing option is needed with the steady growth Suffolk is seeing.

"I just moved to this area and I definitely see more growth and kids," Suffolk resdient Jessie Humphries said.

That growth is backed up with numbers from the city. According to a city spokesperson, Suffolk's population in 2025 is currently 104,598. That's nearly 4,000 more people compared to 2023 when the population was 100,659.

Even with more people moving to Suffolk, Humphries says she was able to quickly find a place.

"I just moved into an apartment, just got married, and apartments are more affordable right now," Humphries said.

A spokesperson for the city says the next step is for the developer to submit a site plan to the city, which could take a few months. A construction date for the project has not been set yet.