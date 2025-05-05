Bon Secours opens new Harbour View Medical Center

SUFFOLK, Va. — With Suffolk continuing to grow, Bon Secours is expanding its footprint.

A Bon Secours rep says that’s why the health care provider is opening its new Harbour View Medical Center.

Several attendees filled the room during the ribbon cutting Monday for the new center.

Approximately 100 new staff members were hired, including nurses and technicians.

The center has 18 private in-patient rooms, four operating rooms, and 12 private rooms for outpatient surgery.

Andy Spicknall, the president of the Harbour View Medical Center, says new technology will be vital in serving patients.

"We are excited to open Bon Secours first hospital room. These patient rooms introduce next generation AI powered technology," Spiknall said. "We’ve implemented sensors in our patient rooms to improve patient safety. For example, for a patient who is at a high fall risk is attempting to get out of bed without assistance, our nurse will be notified in real time and will be able to respond."