City of Suffolk to host groundbreaking ceremony for new park

SUFFOLK, Va. — The City of Suffolk’s Department of Parks & Recreation hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new park on Thursday at 2 p.m.

The park is located at 724 North Main Street and features a living shoreline, a rain garden, and an outlook that will provide views of the Nansemond River.

This project has been made possible through funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund by the National Park Service and a Healthy Spaces grant from the Obici Foundation.

For additional information, contact the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Department at (757) 514-7250 or via email at parksemail@suffolkva.us.