Former Newport News firefighter pleads guilty to sexually abusing infant

NORFOLK, Va. — A Suffolk man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and coercion of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to the Department of Justice.

Alex Tyler Buenaga, 32, sexually assaulted a three-month-old infant, filmed the abuse, and distributed the resultant CSAM online beginning in October 2024, according to the DOJ. The former Newport News firefighter invited others, including Ryan Wade Johnston of Virginia Beach, to abuse the infant and smoke methamphetamine.

Buenaga and Johnston were arrested on Jan. 24, 2025 in response to an emergency tip received by law enforcement.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News firefighter arrested for alleged sex crimes against children

Newport News firefighter arrested for alleged sex crimes against children

Johnston was charged with production of CSAM, receipt of CSAM, coercion and enticement of a minor, and possession of CSAM. A bench trial for Johnston is scheduled for June 15.

Buenaga is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22 and faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to life plus 60 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI’s Norfolk Field Office investigated this case.