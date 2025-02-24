GoFundMe for wife, mother who died in Suffolk sledding accident raises more than $80k

SUFFOLK, Va. — A GoFundMe started for the family of the woman who died in what Suffolk police described as a sledding accident last week has raised more than $80,000.

A social media post from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office names Madelyn Lowe, who was the daughter in law of Chesapeake Deputy Robbie Perdue, along with a link to the GoFundMe.

Lowe died when the "makeshift" sled she and others were being pulled on behind a utility terrain vehicle lost control and crashed, officials told WTKR News 3 on Friday.

Around 4:03 p.m., authorities in Suffolk responded to a sledding accident on Longstreet Lane — several people were found injured.

Buie said the group was using the UTV to pull the sled, which he said may have been the hood of a truck or farming equipment.

"During that time frame, they lost control of the sled and six people were injured, one fatally," Buie said, adding that they believe all six people appeared to be on the sled at the time of the incident.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Facebook post notes Madelyn was a "loving mother, wife, and friend who brought joy to everyone around her.

The post mentions Brandon Perdue, her husband, and Blakely Perdue, their young daughter.

The GoFundMe post continues:

Madelyn was one of a kind. She was the bubbliest, silliest person you could ever be around. She easily lit up any room she was in and would have you laughing in a spilt second. She was kind and loving, and an all-out joy to be around, always. Madelyn was a hairdresser at Citrine Hair & Skin Collective since 2022. Brandon and Madelyn started dating in 2018 and welcomed their baby girl Blakely in May of 2023. Madelyn's greatest joy in life was being Blakely's mama. She was a phenomenal new, young mama. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting and running dogs, girl days/nights with her friends. Madelyn enjoyed living life to the fullest.

