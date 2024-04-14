Gourmet burger restaurant opens in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — A spokesperson for Suffolk Economic Development announced that a new gourmet burger restaurant opened Saturday in Downtown Suffolk.

Gourmet Burger Bistro is located at 202 E Washington St. and opened its doors at 1 p.m. on April 13.

Virginia Beach Virginia Beach restaurant celebrates 5th anniversary with autism awareness event Ellen Ice

The Spokesperson said the Gourmet Burger Bistro is aiming to enhance the dining scene in Downtown Suffolk with premium ingredients and unique flavor combinations.

Gourmet Burger Bistro said it offers Traditional favorites and unique creations.

For those interested, please visit the restaurant's website.