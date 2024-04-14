Virginia Beach restaurant celebrates 5th anniversary with autism awareness event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - A Virginia Beach restaurant celebrated its 5th anniversary by shedding light on autism during autism awareness month.

Ray Ray's at the Mayflower opened in 2019. On Sunday, owner Ray Labuen partner partnered with the Virginia Autism Foundation to hold a special event to bring awareness to the disorder.

A buffet-style brunch was served, and community members could get more information on local resources.

Mark Llobell, creator of the Virginia Autism Foundation, tells News3 the prevalence of autism has been increasing 17% a year for the last 25 years. He said that statistic proves how important it is for those with autism, and their families to caregivers, to be supported.

News What is a trooper-pilot and how do you become one in Virginia? Ellen Ice

"These are individuals who deserve the same things that every other child, every other young adult should have the right to a nice education, the right to live a nice life, to be accepted, and being able to provide in the community and be involved in the community," said Llobell.

To learn more about the Virginia Autism Foundation's mission, click here.