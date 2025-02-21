Watch Now
Incident in Suffolk leaves 6 injured, helicopter deployed for medical response

SUFFOLK, Va. — An incident on Longstreet Lane in Suffolk left six people injured on Thursday, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue.

At 4:03 p.m., Suffolk authorities responded to an incident on the 2400 Block of Longstreet Lane.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue says one adult sustained life-threatening injuries, while two other adults and a child suffered serious injuries. Additionally, two more adults had minor injuries. Fire officials transported everyone involved to the hospital, including one person who was airlifted by helicopter.

News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available.

