Large brush fire burning on Pineview Rd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews are working to put out a large brush fire that broke out in Holy Neck Bureau of southwest Suffolk Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue posted to their X and Facebook accounts that the fire had already burned 30 acres on Pineview Road and Bott Lane.

The fire is not under control as of 4 p.m. Thursday, according to crews.

No other information is provided at this time. News 3 will share more information as updates are provided.