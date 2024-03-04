Man dead after 2 vehicle crash on Portsmouth Blvd.: Suffolk police

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one man on Monday.

Just after 7 a.m., police were notified of a crash in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Blvd.

A preliminary investigation determined that two vehicles were involved, and that the first vehicle was occupied by a driver and passenger, and the other was solely occupied by a driver.

Police say the driver of the second vehicle was traveling westbound on Portsmouth Blvd. when they collided with the first vehicle.

All three occupants sustained life-threatening injuries, with two ground transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The third occupant, identified as 52-year-old Ray Fulayter, was airlifted via Nightingale to an area hospital, and later died from his injuries.

The westbound lanes of Portsmouth Blvd. remain closed at this time, including the Route 58 westbound Downtown Suffolk exit.

A detour is in place.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.