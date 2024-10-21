Man dies, woman seriously injured following domestic shooting in Suffolk, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a domestic shooting in Suffolk early Monday morning, according to police.

Suffolk police say officers were sent to the 300 block of Linden Ave following reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman who had been shot and severely injured.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the shooting appears to be domestic in nature. They added that they're not searching for a suspect and there is no ongoing threat to the community regarding the incident.

News 3 will provide more updates as information becomes available.