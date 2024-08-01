Watch Now
Construction worker found unconscious 15 feet deep in trench box, life-threatening condition

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue found a man unconscious in a trench box Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

The man, who is also a construction worker, was reported to be 15 feet deep in the trench box near Second Ave and Pitchkettle Rd. Various contractors were repairing utilities in the road-way when firefighters found him unconscious, according to SFR.

Advanced life support was performed on scene and the man was removed and transported to a local hospital as they continued care, firefighters say.

He is listed as being in life-threatening condition and Suffolk Police are investigating the incident.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue have not released his identity at this time.

News 3 will update this article as more information becomes available

