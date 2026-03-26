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Man seriously hurt, rescued from factory roof in Suffolk

Top Stories: Thursday, March 26
Culloden Street roof rescue
Posted

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man who was seriously hurt on a factory roof was rescued in an effort that involved fire truck ladders, specialized equipment, and a helicopter on Thursday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 200 Block of Culloden Street around 8:50 a.m. Firefighters and medics found a man on the roof of a factory with serious injuries. Due to the height of the factory and the extent of the man’s injuries, a technical rescue response was requested for specialized equipment and specially trained firefighters.

Paramedics began advanced life support on the roof while the technical rescue team rigged a system to lower the man to the ground. He reached the ground at 10:00 a.m. and was taken to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries by Nightingale Air Ambulance as a flight paramedic and nurse continued critical care.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident and have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

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