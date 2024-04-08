Man who was shot by Suffolk police released from hospital, transferred to Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police charged a man who they say attempted to flee a traffic stop and drove directly at a Suffolk officer, prompting that officer to shoot him on April 4.

Rajeik Ahmad Beale of Suffolk is facing the following charges:



Four charges of unlawful possession or aggressive use of a machine gun.

Conspiracy to commit a felony.

Disregarding police commands to stop.

Fleeing from law enforcement officers.

Driving under suspension.

Police said Beale was released from the hospital on April 8, and transferred to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Suffolk 3 arrested in officer-involved shooting during Suffolk traffic stop Kelsey Jones

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, officers said they stopped a vehicle with four people inside. Beale, who they said was driving, attempted to flee and drove toward an officer, prompting that officer to fire several shots.

Beale was struck and sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

Arias Nazareth Worrell, of Suffolk, Labryan Nasir Mann, of Franklin, and Jyshaun Deonte Lee, of Chesapeake, were each charged with eluding police, obstruction of justice, and three charges each of possessing a machine gun for offensive purposes. Mann was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

None of the officers were injured in the incident, police said.

The officer who fired their gun is now on administrative leave, according to police. Criminal and administrative investigations are underway.