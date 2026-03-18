Meals on wheels faces rising gas costs as volunteers deliver meals

SUFFOLK, Va. — Gas prices are rising, and Meals on Wheels of Suffolk and Isle of Wight has noticed higher costs as a result. Despite the increase, volunteers are still making sure homebound neighbors get their meals.

Jennifer Homan is the executive director of Meals on Wheels of Suffolk and Isle of Wight. She also volunteered for 10 years delivering meals to homebound residents.

"It's part of for me that giving, to your community," Homan said.

As gas prices climb, Homan says the costs are adding up. In just two weeks, the cost to fill their fleet vehicle jumped by about $20, contributing to a 24% increase in fuel costs.

"We’re very fortunate the vehicle we have is fuel efficient so that helps in regards to so even if we’re seeing a bump, while there’s an impact it's not like driving an F250 or a diesel or something where we’re hauling a larger amount or have a fleet," Homan said.

While that fleet vehicle is covered by a grant, volunteers have to pay out of pocket.

"The volunteers they pay for gas where we do not reimbursed. If we ever got a grant, for example, to give out gas cards, we would do that, we would be able to. Otherwise, for us, the cost would be insurmountable," Homan said.

Last year alone, volunteers and staff drove more than 56,000 miles combined, delivering meals to those who need them most. Despite the rising costs, Homan says the mission hasn’t changed.

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