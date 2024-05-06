Watch Now
New Burlington store to open in Suffolk this summer

Posted at 2:02 PM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 14:02:43-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — A new Burlington store is opening in Suffolk this summer.

The new store will be in Harbour View East, located at 6255 College Drive.

Burlington, which has over 1,000 stores nationwide, sells clothing, accessories, home decoration items, seasonal products and more.

Once the new store opens, there will be seven Burlingtons in Hampton Roads. Right now, there's a Burlington in Norfolk, Newport News and Hampton, and there are three in Virginia Beach.

Burlington did not specify an opening date for the store. However, they have several job openings for the new location.

If you're interested in applying, click here.

