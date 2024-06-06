New park comes to Suffolk as part of city's 50th anniversary celebration

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Parks & Recreation will host "50 Fest" on Saturday, July 13, at 5 p.m. to commemorate the city's 50th anniversary.

The celebration will also be the grand opening of Downtown Festival Park at 215 W. Washington St. People are encouraged to wear 70s clothing and local 70s cover band "Inside Out" will provide live music.

Watch another positive story about Suffolk: Suffolk bus driver retires after 70 years

Suffolk bus driver retires after 70 years

There will be a screening of the 1978 classic movie Superman at 8:30 p.m., and those dressed in their best 70s attire have a chance to win prizes in a costume contest.

For more information, contact Suffolk Parks & Recreation at (757) 514-7250 or sslate@suffolkva.us.