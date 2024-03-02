SUFFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads mother and a non-profit foundation are raising awareness for cystic fibrosis after she lost her daughter to the debilitating disease.

"Martina was the life of every party. She had a double lung transplant when she was 17 and another double lung transplant when she was 29," Tina Natoli said.

Tina Natoli’s daughter, Martina Natoli Lagman, was 30-years old when she lost her battle to cystic fibrosis in 2021.

Cystic fibrosis is a life threatening disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system.

It affects mucus, sweat and digestive juices, causing the fluids to become too thick.

"She had to do breathing treatments constantly. Lots of medicine. She took about 40 pills a day she took prescribed," Natoli said.

Since Martina’s death, her family started the Martina Natoli Lagman Foundation to raise awareness and money for individuals with cystic fibrosis.

"We raise money for children with cystic fibrosis and adults. Initially we started off with scholarships, thousand dollar scholarships. But then we thought some kids with cystic fibrosis are too sick to go to school so we turned it into a medical as well," Natoli said.

Natoli says last year, they raised more than $15,000 for 5 families.

"You all helped our family out financially through your scholarships and took the time to host a fundraiser for my daughter when she was in the hospital. Truly are making a big difference in the CF world," Holly Goetz, a mother whose daughter had cystic fibrosis, said.

Natoli says the Martina Natoli Lagman Foundation donated to Goetz's daughter medical expenses.

Now the non-profit is putting on its annual womanless pageant to raise money for individuals with the disease.

At the womanless pageant, men will put on dresses to raise money for a good cause.

Martina Natoli Lagman Foundation Non-profit raises awareness for Cystic Fibrosis with womanless pageant

"Martina loved people. She was very nonjudgmental. And her foundation is based on that. Whatever your lifestyle is, we don’t care," Natoli said.

The pageant will be on March 23rd at 7 p.m. at The Hub 757 in Suffolk.

You can purchase a ticket by clicking here.

If you're interested in donating or helping, you can visit Martina Natoli Lagman Foundation's Facebook page.