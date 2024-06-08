One dead after overnight crash in Suffolk: Fire & Rescue

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & EMS said a person died following a crash and fire in the 4400 block of Holland Rd. overnight.

At around 3 a.m., on Saturday, crews said they were dispatched to reports of a power line down that had resulted in a brush fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they upgraded the response due to a large fire in the area.

As crews began to fight the fire they said they spotted a tractor hauling a shipping container on fire.

The tractor had apparently gone off the roadway and struck several trees, according to Suffolk Fire & EMS.

One person was found dead according to Suffolk police who are now investigating the crash.